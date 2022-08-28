NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

By Xinhua
2CD5Y28 Karachi, Pakistan. 26th Aug, 2020. Vehicles run through floodwater in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Aug. 26, 2020. Fresh spell of heavy rains and flash floods played havoc in parts of Pakistan, killing several people and leaving hundreds of people displaced and many houses damaged, local media reported on Wednesday. Credit: Str/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

BEIJING: A lidar station was put into use in Peshawar earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road project jointly undertaken by Chinese and Pakistani universities.

Lanzhou University based in northwest China’s Gansu Province said the station at the University of Peshawar can provide atmospheric clouds, aerosols, temperature, humidity and other data concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) area, and facilitate research on climate change, pollution and sand storm.

Jointly built by the two universities, the station is the most advanced climate and environment observation station in Pakistan, according to Huang Zhongwei, a professor at Lanzhou University.

The Peshawar station is part of a lidar network that also includes eight stations in northwest China’s Gansu Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Combining the lidar network and weather satellites, scientists have built a regional comprehensive weather monitoring system, which will help them build a high-quality database, develop a weather disaster warning system and meet the needs in building new energy, transportation and other key infrastructure, according to Huang.

Preparation to build the station started as early as 2018. Key equipment provided by China was sent to Pakistan last year. Engineers from Lanzhou University visited the University of Peshawar from July 25 to August 6 this year to help install the equipment and train local engineers.

“We provide the equipment while the University of Peshawar is responsible for the site selection, electricity supply and equipment maintenance. The two sides share the data in the Belt and Road lidar network,” said Li Wuren, an engineer with Lanzhou University.

Khan Alam, associate professor at the department of physics at the University of Peshawar, said the high-tech instruments from China would help assess and mitigate air quality issues in Peshawar, and observe the impacts on human health as well as climate changes.

Previous articleSeveral killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party
Next articleAssistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000
Xinhua

