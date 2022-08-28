NATIONAL

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

By Staff Report
PAKISTAN, PESHAWAR - AUGUST 26: People lead a cow through the floodwater as flood water entered houses and damaged standing crops in Dagai Mukram Khan, Peshawar, Pakistan on August 26, 2022. Walls collapsed in several areas. Rescue personnel are evacuating the people trapped in the flood, including women and children. Pakistan's government in an overnight appeal sought relief assistance from the international community for flood-affected people, as the exceptionally heavier monsoon rain in recent decades continued lashing various parts of the country. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

— Minister anticipates planeloads of relief supplies as France offers help

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods will arrive at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi at 4:30 pm, the minister for information and broadcasting said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the consignment for victims of the catastrophic floods is being sent at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who during his recent visit to the sheikhdom appealed to its leadership for assistance.

The goods included disaster tents, edibles, medicines and other items.

A further 15 aircraft carrying relief items are expected to arrive from UAE in the coming days, Aurangzeb added.

Her statement came days after the prime minister asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the nation.

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of the country have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June.

The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.

The crisis forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

In a separate statement, she said two planeloads of relief and medical supplies from Turkey will land in Karachi on Monday.

“The consul general of Turkey in Karachi will hand over the relief goods to the host nation at the airport tomorrow morning,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

She added that Sharif informed Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president, about the scale of devastation caused by the floods in a telephonic conversation held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, expressed solidarity with the flood victims and offered help.

In a tweet, the president said: “Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help.”

Previous articleAcross China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation
Next articleVacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ISPR: army chopper rescued 110 people stranded in Swat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army evacuated 110 people stranded in Swat by timely providing its helicopters after a fierce flood in the area washed away many...
Read more
NATIONAL

Waterborne diseases may kill more people than floods in Pakistan

KARACHI: Clutching her pale, weather-worn baby, Hameeda Khaskheli sat in a long queue at a hockey stadium in Khairpur in Sindh where a relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan. The prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: 14 applicants from across Punjab have been provided with employment in government departments under Rule 17-A of Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

BEIJING: A lidar station was put into use in Peshawar earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road project jointly undertaken...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.