Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

— Minister anticipates planeloads of relief supplies as France offers help

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods will arrive at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi at 4:30 pm, the minister for information and broadcasting said.

متحدہ عرب امارات (یو اے ای) سے سیلاب متاثرین کے لئے امدادی سامان آج سہہ پہر ساڑھے چار بجے پہنچے گا

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی اپیل پر یو اے ای سے امدادی سامان کی پہلی کھیپ لے کر طیارہ آج نور خان ائیربیس پہنچے گا #PMReliefFund — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 28, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the consignment for victims of the catastrophic floods is being sent at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who during his recent visit to the sheikhdom appealed to its leadership for assistance.

The goods included disaster tents, edibles, medicines and other items.

A further 15 aircraft carrying relief items are expected to arrive from UAE in the coming days, Aurangzeb added.

Her statement came days after the prime minister asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the nation.

We have reached out to donors, friendly countries & international financial institutions for assistance to respond to the scale of flood calamity. I will be meeting Islamabad-based ambassadors & high commissioners tomorrow to apprise them of nature of challenge & need for help. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 25, 2022

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of the country have killed nearly 1,000 people and injured and displaced thousands more since mid-June.

The monsoon season, which began earlier than normal this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.

The crisis forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

In a separate statement, she said two planeloads of relief and medical supplies from Turkey will land in Karachi on Monday.

ترکیہ سے امدادی سامان لے کر دو جہاز کل کراچی پہنچیں گے کراچی میں ترکیہ کے قونصل جنرل کل صبح ہوائی اڈے پر امدادی سامان پاکستانی حکام کے حوالے کریں گے امدادی سامان میں خیمے، ادویات اور دیگر اشیاء شامل ہیں #PMReliefFund pic.twitter.com/ZNwM6brFQb — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 28, 2022

“The consul general of Turkey in Karachi will hand over the relief goods to the host nation at the airport tomorrow morning,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

She added that Sharif informed Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president, about the scale of devastation caused by the floods in a telephonic conversation held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, expressed solidarity with the flood victims and offered help.

In a tweet, the president said: “Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help.”