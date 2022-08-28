Floodwater roars at KP as PDMA sounds alarm bells

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday reported high level flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rivers including at Nowshera in Kabul River with the water flow of 292,639 cusecs besides a high level flood in the same at Warsak with the water flow of 136,304 cusecs.

The PDMA also issued warnings to people nearby and directed the district administration for preventive and precautionary measures to ensure safety to human lives and property. There is a high level of flood in Panjkora River in Dir with the water flow of 55,791 cusecs and high level flood at Swat Khwazakhela with the water flow reported by the irrigation department was 83, 85 cusecs besides witnessing moderate flood at Chakdara in Swat River.

The water flow at Chakdara was reported around 68,203 cusecs and a high level flood at Munda Headworks in Swat River and the water flow at Munda headworks recorded at 94, 144 cusecs, the PDMA said.

There is a high level flood at Charsadda Road in Khayali River with the flow of the water recorded as 91,350 cusecs, high level flood at Kabul River Charsadda Adizai and the water flow at Adizai is 82, 300 cusecs, the report said.

Furthermore, the high level flood in Charsadda River in Jundi with the water flow recorded as 41, 541 cusecs and Indus River in high flood at Attock Khairabad and the water flow at Attock Khairabad was 6, 2000 cusecs, PDMA report said.

KP govt provides two helicopters for rescue and relief operation

On the directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, two helicopters were provided to the Swat district administration to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam. Swat Additional Deputy Commissioner Ibrar Wazir informed that one helicopter belongs to KP government and another from Pakistan Army MI17 helicopter for rescue and relief operation in Kalam.

He said that helicopters would take food items to Shahi ground Kalam and would rescue children and women back to Kanju Airport. He said that operation has already started and staff concerned of the district administration is present on the spot.

He said district administration declared all the hotels in Bahrain and Kalam as relief centers where free accommodation and food were being provided to all tourists. He said that presently around 1,200 tourists were staying in these hotels.

He said that after declaration of flood emergency, tourists did not need to get panic as safe places had been arranged for their stay and onward safe exist. He said that tourists were requested not to panic and contact their respective Tehsil Administration.

“We have arranged safe places.

Focal Person for Babuzai is Amjad (03479864411) and Madyan,Bahrain and Kalam is Irfan (03143535888)”

TANGI BRIDGE NEAR MUNDA HEADWORKS DESTROYED

Flood destroyed a portion of Tangi bridge near Monda headworks, which disconnected traffic between Peshawar and Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district. According to district administration Charsadda, the high floods in Rivers Swat and Kabul have inundated low-laying areas in Charsadda and Nowshera districts, affecting thousands of people.

Mohib Banda, Bara Banda, Pashtoon Ghari and villages near bank of River Kabul were flooded where rescue workers shifted people to safer places with the help of boats. Relief camps were setup at Pabbi and Nowshera for flood victims. Most of people visited to their relatives for stay.

The gushing water also swept away cattle and destroyed standing crops. The KP chief minister allowed his helicopter to be used for floods relief operations.

The Deputy Commissioner Nowshera has urged people to immediately shift to safer places as 0.3 million cusec water was passing in River Kabul at Nowshera. Water level has started receding in River Punjkora Dir and foods besides non-food items are being provided to flood victims in relief camps in Swat.

WARNING ISSUED TO KATCHI ABADIS ALONG INDUS RIVER

The DI Khan district administration issued warning for Kachi Abadis alongside Indus River to leave the areas after the Pakistan Meteorological department issued alert about a multi-times increase in the level of water in the river near Dera Ismail Khan.

The district administration warned the people residing in Katchi Abadis along the river in Tehsils Dera, Paharpur and Paroa to leave their areas and shift to the flood relief centers set up by the administration in different areas of the district.

The flood affectees were being provided with food, shelter and medical facilities at these centers. Approximately 700,000 to 900,000 cusecs of floodwater is expected to pass from Indus River along the Dera city in the evening.

Moreover, sewerage nullahs of city were being closed through sand bags at Indus River so that the floodwater could not flow in these nullahs in backward position which could cause damages to infrastructure of the city areas.

DC SEEKS FLOOD VICTIMS’ COOPERATION IN SHIFTING

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Saturday appealed the flood affected people to cooperate with the rescue teams and shift their families to the flood relief camps.

In a video message delivered to give update about flood situation, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was one the common challenges for rescue teams to convince and shift the flood affected people to flood relief camps as they were not ready to leave their houses.

He said not leaving the homes could be proved disastrous as most of the houses became rotten due to floodwater, urging the people not to resist and follow the directions of rescue teams who approached them through boats, vehicles or helicopter.

He said all the facilities including food, shelter and medicines were being provided to the flood victims at flood relief camps. The Deputy Commissioner said that all the victims would be sent back to their areas as soon as the situation becomes better.

He said a control room has also been established and people could contact it on telephone at 0966-9280116 to share any information.