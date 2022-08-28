Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: 14 applicants from across Punjab have been provided with employment in government departments under Rule 17-A of Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974 after the involvement of the Office of Punjab Ombudsman.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman for the office mentioned that Aqsa Naz of Nankana Sahib has been recruited as a data entry operator in BPS-12 in Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions in Lahore while Syed Mohsin Qurban from Lahore has been recruited as accounts assistant in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in BPS-11 after the involvement of the agency.

As a result of the intervention of the office, Anam Ali of Lahore has been appointed to the forests department, Aoun Muhammad of Bahawalpur to the metropolitan corporation Bahawalpur, Muhammad Asad of Mianwali to the deputy commissioner’s office, Osama Akram of Gujranwala to the local government and community development department, Shahbaz Jabbar Khan to the district education authority Rajanpur and Muhammad Aftab of Vehari has been hired in BPS-11 as a junior clerk in the highways department, the spokesman added.

In the meantime, Adnan Hussain of Jhelum has been recruited as a water carrier in BPS-1 in the police department while the son of another applicant from Gujranwala, Hameedan Bibi, has been hired as a naib qasid in the education department along with payment of Rs0.8 million as pension arrears.

The spokesman further explained that Mohammad Umar Abrar of Multan and Ghulam Ali of Jhang have been employed as naib qasid in the office of the director of agriculture water management and district council Jhang, Ali Khan of Bhakkar as cattle attendant in the livestock department and Ehtsham Ahmad of Faisalabad has been employed as patwari in the revenue department.

As a result of the action of the Office of Ombudsman on another request, the secondary health department has posted paramedical staff in the trauma centre of Wazirabad to ensure medical facilities for the locals.