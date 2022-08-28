NATIONAL

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: 14 applicants from across Punjab have been provided with employment in government departments under Rule 17-A of Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974 after the involvement of the Office of Punjab Ombudsman.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman for the office mentioned that Aqsa Naz of Nankana Sahib has been recruited as a data entry operator in BPS-12 in Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions in Lahore while Syed Mohsin Qurban from Lahore has been recruited as accounts assistant in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund in BPS-11 after the involvement of the agency.

As a result of the intervention of the office, Anam Ali of Lahore has been appointed to the forests department, Aoun Muhammad of Bahawalpur to the metropolitan corporation Bahawalpur, Muhammad Asad of Mianwali to the deputy commissioner’s office, Osama Akram of Gujranwala to the local government and community development department, Shahbaz Jabbar Khan to the district education authority Rajanpur and Muhammad Aftab of Vehari has been hired in BPS-11 as a junior clerk in the highways department, the spokesman added.

In the meantime, Adnan Hussain of Jhelum has been recruited as a water carrier in BPS-1 in the police department while the son of another applicant from Gujranwala, Hameedan Bibi, has been hired as a naib qasid in the education department along with payment of Rs0.8 million as pension arrears.

The spokesman further explained that Mohammad Umar Abrar of Multan and Ghulam Ali of Jhang have been employed as naib qasid in the office of the director of agriculture water management and district council Jhang, Ali Khan of Bhakkar as cattle attendant in the livestock department and Ehtsham Ahmad of Faisalabad has been employed as patwari in the revenue department.

As a result of the action of the Office of Ombudsman on another request, the secondary health department has posted paramedical staff in the trauma centre of Wazirabad to ensure medical facilities for the locals.

Previous articleAssistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000
Next articleRescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ISPR: army chopper rescued 110 people stranded in Swat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army evacuated 110 people stranded in Swat by timely providing its helicopters after a fierce flood in the area washed away many...
Read more
NATIONAL

Waterborne diseases may kill more people than floods in Pakistan

KARACHI: Clutching her pale, weather-worn baby, Hameeda Khaskheli sat in a long queue at a hockey stadium in Khairpur in Sindh where a relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan. The prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...
Read more
NATIONAL

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

-- Minister anticipates planeloads of relief supplies as France offers help ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cope with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

BEIJING: A lidar station was put into use in Peshawar earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road project jointly undertaken...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.