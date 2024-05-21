Iranian people not to forget concern of Pakistan over death of President Raisi: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam has extended his heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for expressing sympathies and solidarity over the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amirabdullahian and other dignitaries in the consequence of a helicopter crash.

This was stated by him while talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari who along with a delegation visited to the Embassy to condole the death of President Raisi and other high-ups in the tragic incident.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam while describing Pakistan a great friend of Iran said that President Raisi’s vision of strengthening and promoting Pakistan-Iran relations would continue and all the agreements inked on the occasion of his recent visit to Pakistan will be implemented letter and spirit and that there will be no change in the foreign policy of Iran. He especially expressed his thanks to President and Prime Minister of Pakistan for sharing their deep concern and grief over the tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that late President Raisi was a bold, sincere and dedicated leader of the Islamic world. His efforts for peace and services for the nation are unforgettable and restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia was one of his big achievements for unity of the Muslim Ummah which elevated his stature as a true leader of the Islamic world. He also recalled the crystal clear stance of the late President over the Palestine issue.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the late President was keen to boost Pakistan-Iran trade upto $10 billion and we are determined to fulfil his dream. He said that martyrdom of President Raisis is not the loss of Iranian nation only but the entire Muslim world and prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of the highest place in Jannah to the departed souls. The President also registered his sentiments in the Condolence Book placed in the Embassy.

Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that the late President was a statesman whose contributions to his country and reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.

Executive member Maqsood Tabish mentioned his elevation from an orphan child to the President of the Islamic state of Iran.

ICCI members Imran Chheena, Khalid Chaudhry were also the part of the delegation.