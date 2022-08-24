NATIONAL

Pakistanis among migrants detained in North Macedonia

By The Associated Press
A police officer stands on the tracks next to migrants waiting for a train at a station in Demir Kapija, south-eastern Macedonia, on June 18, 2015 on their way to the Serbian border. Migrants from impoverished and war-torn countries in Africa, the Middle East and central and south Asia walk through Macedonia along the line to reach Serbia as they head north from Greece in the hope of crossing the European Union border into Romania, Hungary and Croatia. Traffickers charge half the price for the land route through the western Balkans into northern Europe, around 1,800 euros compared to 3,000 euros for the direct sea or air route, according to Frontex. AFP PHOTO / ROBERT ATANASOVSKI (Photo by Robert ATANASOVSKI / AFP) (Photo by ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SKOPJE: Police in North Macedonia have detained 26 migrants thought to have entered illegally from neighbouring Greece, and arrested a suspected smuggler who had been driving them in a van toward the northern border with Serbia.

A police statement said the migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and India were detained early Tuesday after a patrol stopped their vehicle near the eastern town of Stip.

The driver, who is suspected of belonging to a migrant-smuggling gang, is a national of North Macedonia. The migrants were transferred to a reception centre pending deportation to Greece.

The relaxation of pandemic-era restrictions has brought an increase in the numbers of migrants taking the Balkan route into Europe’s prosperous heartland. Police in North Macedonia have recorded a roughly 100 percent increase in people illegally entering the country so far this year, compared with the same period in 2021.

More than 11,000 people — mostly from Pakistan, India and Syria — have been stopped so far this year. About 90 percent of them are thought to have come through Greece, which in turn they entered from Turkey.

They usually pay criminal gangs to help them on their clandestine journey.

Previous articleChina broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease
Next articleJamshed Ansari remembered on death anniversary
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns disrespectful comments on prophet by Modi aide

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office denounced the “highly provocative and sacrilegious remarks” about Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) and Islam made by a state legislator from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister calls floods a humanitarian disaster, urges immediate addressal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman stressed the need for immediate humanitarian and rescue efforts to rehabilitate the aggrieved and flood-hit populations throughout...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jamshed Ansari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Admirers of iconic performer Jamshed Ansari observed his 17th death anniversary on Wednesday and paid rich tributes to his unforgettable service in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fixed tax on retailers waived: PM exempts 17.1m power consumers from FAC

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a complete exemption for about 17.1 million electricity consumers out of 30 million in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP completes 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed more than 150 schools including primary and high schools in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs15m medicines, other goods being sent to flood-hit areas: Patel

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the necessary medicines, worth over Rs15 million, and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistanis among migrants detained in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Police in North Macedonia have detained 26 migrants thought to have entered illegally from neighbouring Greece, and arrested a suspected smuggler who had...

China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

Taliban impose ‘harsh’ limits on Afghans’ religious freedom: US panel

England vow to stick with ‘Bazball’ in bid to level South Africa series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.