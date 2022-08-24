ECP bins appeals against fines imposed on Imran, Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected appeals by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and senior party leader Asad Umar against the hefty fines imposed by the Commission for violating election code of conduct.

The ECP announced its decision after no one on behalf of Imran Khan and Asad Umar appeared before the commission.

It may be noted that despite ECP directives, Imran Khan on March 15 last had visited Swat and addressed a gathering while he was still in office ahead of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s local government elections that were scheduled for March 31. The ECP had, as a result, imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on him.

According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office-holder can visit the districts where elections are/about to being/be held.