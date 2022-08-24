NATIONAL

Speakers pin hope on ‘Pak-Iran Trade Exhibition’ to boost trade, investment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at an exhibition on Wednesday said that “Pakistan-Iran Trade Exhibition” will help in bringing the business community of both countries closer and promote mutual investment.

Addressing the Pakistan-Iran trade exhibition, the speakers said that Pakistan and Iran are located at an important geo strategic position, which will facilitate the development of regional trade and the achievement of Geo-economic goals by the countries of the region.

The three-day,’ Pakistan-Iran Trade Exhibition’ is being organized here from August 24-26 with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries for mutual trade and investment.

This trade exhibition was organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Iran in Islamabad with the support of Iran National Innovation Fund and Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare Iran.

Meanwhile addressing the Pakistan-Iran trade exhibition on this occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the purpose of the Pakistan-Iran trade exhibition is to increase cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment in both countries.

The Ambassador said that such trade and industrial exhibitions and conferences in both the countries will prove helpful in bringing the business communities of both the countries closer.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that 33 companies from Iran are participating in this three-day exhibition, including 11 knowledge-based companies that are working on science, technology and innovation.

 

 

Staff Report

