PM lauds role, services of Qatari Amir's parents to elevate bilateral ties

By Staff Report

DOHA, QATAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the father of Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and mother Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, wherein he appreciated their role and services in elevating the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit, underscored the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding and cordial relationship with Qatar, which he said was based on firm foundations of mutual trust and abiding support.

He also conveyed gratitude to Amir’s father for receiving him and his delegation.

Recalling the earlier visits of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to Pakistan in 1999 and 2017, the prime minister appreciated the role played by him in elevating the relationship between the two countries and acknowledged the robust relationship developed during his reign.

Recalling the “Education Above All (EAA)” programme under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the prime minister lauded her humanitarian and charitable efforts, in particular the enrolment of out-of-school children around the world including Pakistan.

He thanked Amir’s father for hosting more than 200,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Qatar, which was contributing to the progress of the State of Qatar, as well as Pakistan.

He assured Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani of further cooperation with Qatar in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The prime minister also conveyed his warmest felicitations and best wishes for Qatar hosting the upcoming FIFA-2022 World Cup. He also extended a cordial invitation to Amir’s parents to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience

 

Staff Report

