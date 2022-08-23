Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad were acting like “rogues”.

In a statement issued from Central Media Department here on Tuesday, Fawad lashed out at the imported government for adopted hem-handed approach to deal with the PTI and its leadership.

However, he said that PTI despite being in power in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial governments disappointed the party’s workers.

“Let me make it clear to our provincial governments, people did not vote for you just to become ministers,” Fawad added.

He said that be it the attempt to arrest Imran Khan, the events of May 25 or the arrest and torture of Shahbaz Gill and political workers, you have disappointed the workers.