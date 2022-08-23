NATIONAL

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 02: Deputy Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) Chowdhury Fawad Hussain speaks in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office ahead of its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a foreign funding case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 02, 2022. The security in Islamabadâs âred zoneâ was put on high alert ahead of the ECPâs verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad were acting like “rogues”.

In a statement issued from Central Media Department here on Tuesday, Fawad lashed out at the imported government for adopted hem-handed approach to deal with the PTI and its leadership.

However, he said that PTI despite being in power in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial governments disappointed the party’s workers.

“Let me make it clear to our provincial governments, people did not vote for you just to become ministers,” Fawad added.

He said that be it the attempt to arrest Imran Khan, the events of May 25 or the arrest and torture of Shahbaz Gill and political workers, you have disappointed the workers.

Staff Report

