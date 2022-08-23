NATIONAL

Jirga mediates between rivals tribes to reopen road

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: The two rival tribes in Kalam valley reached a peaceful settlement to reopen main road between Kalam and Utror for routine traffic and restore water supply to fields here on Tuesday.

The settlement reached at a grand jirga (local council), which was held at Commissioner’s Office in Saidu Sharif after a conflict arose out of the land dispute between the residents of Kalam and Utror valleys last year. The Jirga was presided over by Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while DIG Malakand Division, Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan, District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Bahrain, Ishaq Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Shiringal, Muhammad Yar and other officials also attended the Jirga.

Apart from Kalam and Utror valleys, the elders from Dir Kohistan also participated and played a key role in reconciliation between the residents of Kalam and Utror.

After discussions and suggestions, the parties agreed to keep roads open for daily traffic and restore water supply to agriculture fields. However, it was decided that the road opening decision would not be applicable to those persons against whom FIRs were registered as they would not be able to use road between Kalam and Utror.

The grand Jirga also made the parties agree that the parties would not interfere in each other’s affairs and cooperate with each other till the final decision on the land dispute.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing the jirga members said that the issue between the residents of Kalam and Utror had become critical for the past few months “To resolve the issue between both the parties the jirga has been called and we don’t want to temporarily resolve the issue but to pave the way for a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

Previous articleAnti-polio campaign starts in Swat
Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

SWAT: A four-day anti-polio campaign started in Swat district and women vaccinators in the polio teams have been making hectic efforts to reach the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad were acting like...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police shift 1,380 people, 605 cattle to safer places in DG Khan

LAHORE/ DG KHAN: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, different teams of Punjab Police continued relief operation at brisk...
Read more
NATIONAL

2nd batch of Pakistani students return to China soon

Second batch of Pakistani students who were stranded in the motherland in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic will soon return to China to resume...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab Chief Secy gives directive to depts to curb environmental pollution

In line with measures to control smog, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the department concerned to take action against those causing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood water enters Dera Murad Jamali grid station

Flood water on Tuesday entered 220KV Dera Murad Jamali grid station in Nasirabad, Balochistan. The supply of electricity to three districts of Nasirabad including, Jaffarabad,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson’s top five World T20I...

Australia great Shane Watson has revealed the five players he will select first if given the unenviable task of choosing a World T20I XI. Watson...

Police shift 1,380 people, 605 cattle to safer places in DG Khan

Shaheen, Dera Club advance in CM Football Cup

Boxer Taimur wants to become Tyson, Ali for Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.