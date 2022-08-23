NATIONAL

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

By Staff Report

SWAT: A four-day anti-polio campaign started in Swat district and women vaccinators in the polio teams have been making hectic efforts to reach the difficult and remote areas to vaccinate children against the crippling disease.

According to the Health Department, during the anti-polio campaign vaccinators have been going door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age to save from lifelong disability.

Polio teams are also present at health centers and various checkpoints across the district and two doses of polio vaccine are being given to every five-year-old child on the spot.

Women workers are also leading in the campaign. Gul Meena is among the polio workers who is determined to save the future of children by navigating the difficult mountain and rocky paths of Marghazar Valley of Babuzai Tehsil.

“We mothers and sisters give drops to the children without caring about the heat and cold for the future of the nation, despite the social setbacks and inappropriate behavior of people but we are never discouraged and have been actively participating in this campaign to save the children of the nation from permanent disability for the last eight years”, Miss Gul said.

During the ongoing campaign in Swat, 463,462 children will be vaccinated against polio and for the purpose 1,862 teams have been formed in the district.

EPI coordinator Dr. Liaqat Ali said that due to the efforts of the Health Department and cooperation of the public, no case of polio has been reported since 2014 in Swat district and they were trying to keep Swat a polio-free district.

Incharge, BHU Kokrai Dr Imran said that initially a campaign against polio was conducted in Swat, which had seen many parent came forward refusing to vaccinate their children polio due to which polio cases were coming up until 2014. But now the situation has changed a lot and awareness has come among people and parents are happily administering drops to protect children from polio virus.

According to the police officials, 2,893 personnel of Swat police are performing security duties to protect the polio teams, in which 118 officers are supervising these personnel.

 

Staff Report

