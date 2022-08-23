Punjab govt launching PEP to provide relief to people: Dr Sania Nishtar

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Program (PEP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had planned to start PEP in the province aiming at providing relief to the people.

She said this while presiding over a consultative meeting here about legislation on Punjab Ehsaas Program. Legal experts Senator Ali Zafar, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Punjab Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, and Law Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar participated and shared their views on the legislation.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that the program was being started in Punjab on the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, adding that a law would be passed by the provincial assembly to give legal protection to the Ehsaas program in the province.

She said that initially three projects including Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program, Ehsaas Tahafuz and Ehsaas Ration Riayat were being started under the umbrella of PEP, asserting that PTI launched the largest Social Security Program in the history of Pakistan through the platform of “Ehsaas”.

She said that registration in Ehsaas Rashan Program would be started from next month. “The Punjab government wants to help the people without hurting their self-esteem”, she added.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas, Secretary Waqas Ali, Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairman Jamal Nasir met with Dr Sania Nishtar. They discussed the action plan regarding the field operations of Ehsaas Ration Program and the inclusion of Anjuman Tajran in the program.