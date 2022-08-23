NATIONAL

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of cases, registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and other PML-N MPAs, from police till August 24.

Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Awais Ahmad Leghari and other PML-N MPAs against non-provision of record of the cases by the police.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that his clients were aggrieved by the act of the Punjab government on their nomination in an FIR registered at Qila Gujjar Singh police station through supplementary statements. He submitted that the FIR was registered on the eve of the election of the chief minister Punjab on April 16, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers disrupted the voting procedure and created ruckus resulting in adjournment of the session.

He alleged that the petitioners were implicated in the matter with malafide intention.

He submitted that a judicial magistrate issued arrest warrants of the petitioners on an application filed by the respondents, wherein it was alleged that the police approached the petitioners but could not find them.

He submitted that the petitioners approached respondents for provision of details of the cases but all in vain.

He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to provide details of the cases, besides stopping them from arresting the petitioners in politically motivated cases.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought record of the cases against the petitioners from the police till August 24.

