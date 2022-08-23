NATIONAL

Acting Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander visit PDMA

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

Adviser to the CM for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zia Langu and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili were also present on this occasion.

PDMA Chief Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a detailed briefing to all the visiting dignitaries on the latest weather situation and ongoing relief activities in different areas.

On the occasion, Acting Governor Balochistan said according to the Meteorological Department, the series of stormy rains would continue, “so we should be ready at all times to deal with any emergency situation,” and the relevant institutions and departments should ensure the availability of all necessary relief equipment and machinery at various places.

He said the recent monsoon rains and floods caused massive loss of lives and property across the province, adding that in this hour of difficulty, the people and the government should play active role to help the victims.

“There is an urgent need to keep PDMA’s control room and call center alert and active at all times to reduce casualties and losses”, he said.

Mir Jan appreciated the tireless efforts of the Pakistan Army and the district administration in carrying out relief activities and restoring communication links.

He urged the people “to keep our wonderful values and traditions in your mind and help your brothers and sisters in this hour of adversity.”

Previous articleLHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of cases, registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt launching PEP to provide relief to people: Dr Sania Nishtar

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Program (PEP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had planned to start PEP in the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jirga mediates between rivals tribes to reopen road

SWAT: The two rival tribes in Kalam valley reached a peaceful settlement to reopen main road between Kalam and Utror for routine traffic and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

SWAT: A four-day anti-polio campaign started in Swat district and women vaccinators in the polio teams have been making hectic efforts to reach the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad were acting like...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police shift 1,380 people, 605 cattle to safer places in DG Khan

LAHORE/ DG KHAN: On the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, different teams of Punjab Police continued relief operation at brisk...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

SWAT: A four-day anti-polio campaign started in Swat district and women vaccinators in the polio teams have been making hectic efforts to reach the...

Rankings boost for Pakistan, India following dominant series sweeps

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson’s top five World T20I players

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.