NATIONAL

Rain predictions: Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed for two days

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Commuters make their way through a flooded street during monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced closure of schools and colleges for two days on August 24 and 25 in view of the heavy rain predictions.

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after the prediction of heavy rains across the province.

The provincial education minister Sardar Shah announced that the education centres will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday following the rain predictions.

Some parts of Sindh to receive more showers from today (Tuesday) for two days as a fresh monsoon system enters the province from India today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.

Previous articleActing Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander visit PDMA
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Acting Governor Mir Jan, CM Bizenjo, Corps Commander visit PDMA

QUETTA: Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC seeks record of cases registered against Awais Leghari, other PML-N MPAs

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of cases, registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt launching PEP to provide relief to people: Dr Sania Nishtar

LAHORE: Punjab Ehsaas Program (PEP) Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday said the Punjab government had planned to start PEP in the province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jirga mediates between rivals tribes to reopen road

SWAT: The two rival tribes in Kalam valley reached a peaceful settlement to reopen main road between Kalam and Utror for routine traffic and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

SWAT: A four-day anti-polio campaign started in Swat district and women vaccinators in the polio teams have been making hectic efforts to reach the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that those who were ruling on just a 25-kilometre area of Islamabad were acting like...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Jirga mediates between rivals tribes to reopen road

SWAT: The two rival tribes in Kalam valley reached a peaceful settlement to reopen main road between Kalam and Utror for routine traffic and...

Anti-polio campaign starts in Swat

Rankings boost for Pakistan, India following dominant series sweeps

Those ruling on 25km of Islamabad acting like ‘rogues’: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.