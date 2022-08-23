Rain predictions: Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed for two days

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced closure of schools and colleges for two days on August 24 and 25 in view of the heavy rain predictions.

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after the prediction of heavy rains across the province.

The provincial education minister Sardar Shah announced that the education centres will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday following the rain predictions.

Some parts of Sindh to receive more showers from today (Tuesday) for two days as a fresh monsoon system enters the province from India today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more showers in various parts of Sindh including Karachi during the next 48 hours under the influence of the new monsoon spell.