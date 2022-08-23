Elahi to UAE envoy: Time to transform mutual ties into strategic partnership

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Tuesday agreed to start work on Mubarak Center, vowing that close contact will be further enhanced in future to promote economic ties between Punjab and the Dhabi Group.

Pervaiz Elahi also expressed gratitude to UAE’s Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan as the Dhabi Group would invest billions of rupees in different fields in Punjab.

Earlier, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Punjab House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest, the promotion of relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and increasing cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the UAE ambassador congratulated Pervaiz Elahi on becoming the Punjab chief minister and invited him to visit the UAE. It was mutually agreed to start work on the Mubarak Center at Ferozepur Road in Lahore.

Pervaiz Elahi assured the Punjab government would provide full support for the construction of Mubarak Center, adding that Mubarak Center would be the tallest building in Lahore. “State-of-the-art Mubarak Center would have business centers and a 7 Star Hotel which would be linked to the Gaddafi Stadium through a flyover”, Pervaiz explained. He said this plan would greatly facilitate the international players’ access to Gaddafi Stadium while relieving the public of the torment of traffic jams on e busy roads of Lahore during the tournaments.

The chief minister said that this project was started during his previous tenure. “Unfortunately, the project fell victim to the vengeful politics of PML-N. Now, his government would advance work on this project rapidly as it would boost commercial activities while creating employment opportunities,” he further said.

The Punjab CM noted that brotherly relations existed between Pakistan and UAE and added that the time has come to transform these relations into a strategic partnership. “There are immense opportunities for investment in Punjab and the UAE’s investors could benefit from them,” he remarked and added UAE’s cooperation in the development of Pakistan is worthy of praise and the provincial government values its cooperation for the improvement of education, health and other sectors. “Business-to-business delegations’ visits are also important and I would visit the UAE at the earliest opportunity,” said Pervaiz Elahi.

On the occasion, the UAE ambassador appreciated the CM’s interest in investment promotion and mentioned that UAE’s investment companies are interested in investment in Pakistan. The Mubarak Center project would further boost bilateral relations. “Pakistan is our second home and relations would be further strengthened. The UAE leadership stands with Pakistan and we would welcome you on your arrival in the United Arab Emirates,” he concluded.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present in the meeting.