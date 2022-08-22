NATIONAL

PM, COAS discuss flood situation, rescue, relief operations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood affected areas.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the chief of army staff discussed the situation of flood affectees and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh province.

The prime minister stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh province.

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province as the road and bridges had been damaged in the province. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

He also appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in Balochistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities of Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute supporting amount among the flood affectees of Sindh province.

Chairman NDMA apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.

CONDOLENCE OVER DEATH OF SINGER NAYYARA NOOR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over death of renowned singer Nayyara Noor.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world music.Late singer was known for her melodious voice and emotions, he said, adding whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, these became remarkable.

The prime minister said with her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul. Nayyara Noor died in Karachi after illness. She was 72. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. Late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006.

Nayyara Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

 

Previous articlePM Shehbaz condoles martyrdom of nine soldiers in AJK
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz condoles martyrdom of nine soldiers in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the accident of an army vehicle near Bagh in Azad Kashmir. In a statement here...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pick and choose of politicians will bring about ‘disaster’: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the game of selection and rejection politicians...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parents cry foul: Sikh schoolteacher coverts to Islam; marries Muslim youth

SWAT: A schoolteacher Dina Kumari, belonging to the Sikh community of village Pacha Kale in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accepted Islam and got...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Zamung Kor’ facility to be inaugurated on Sept 1

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was going to extend the facility of ‘Zamung Kor’ project to the main southern city of Dera Ismail Khan where...
Read more
NATIONAL

ICTP organizes 509 road safety education workshops during ongoing year

On special Directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) was striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘School Cleanliness Day’ observed to provide clean environment to children

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated 'School Cleanliness Day' to improve the appearance of schools and provide a clean...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Feminism and urban geography

"Infrastructure that works for women will work for everyone and will promote inclusive cities that work for all who live in them." The more equitable...

PMLN’s media management and Imran Khan’s morality narrative

CSS

Parents cry foul: Sikh schoolteacher coverts to Islam; marries Muslim youth

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.