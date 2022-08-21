NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz condoles martyrdom of nine soldiers in AJK

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the accident of an army vehicle near Bagh in Azad Kashmir.

In a statement here on Sunday, he condoled with the families of the nine soldiers who were martyred in the accident.

He said the nation saluted the sons who were martyred while performing their sacred duty to defend the motherland. He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of high ranks to the martyrs in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers. CONDOLENCES OVER LOSS OF LIVES IN TÜRKIYE

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, over loss of lives in traffic incidents.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the news of the loss of precious lives and the injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye.

The prime minister also condoled with the bereaved families over their losses.

“Saddened by the news of the loss of precious lives, the injuries to dozens as a result of traffic incidents in Türkiye. On behalf of the government, the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt condolences to H.E. President R T Erdogan, the bereaved families over their loss!,” he posted.

According to media reports scores of people lost their lives and dozens injured after two separate traffic incidents in Turkiye.

 

 

Staff Report

