NATIONAL

Marriyum grieved over demise of legendary singer

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of Pakistan’s legendary singer Nayyara Noor.

In her condolence message the minister said she was saddened to hear the news of Nayyara Noor death. Paying tributes to the deceased, she said Nayyara Noor was the shining star on the horizon of Pakistan showbiz industry.

In the soulful voice of Nayyara Noor, the popular national song Watan Ki Matti Ghawah Rehna, still resonated in the ears, said the minister.

She said that Nayyara Noor had sung numerous songs on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television. Referring to her demeanour, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nayyara Noor was a simple and modest woman, her outward appearance was a great example of simplicity.

The void created by the death of the great singer in the showbiz industry will never be filled, she remarked.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

 

Previous articlePM, COAS discuss flood situation, rescue, relief operations
Next articleWeakening PTI will weaken country, Imran to neutrals
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fawad Ch for independent inquiry board to probe torture on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked why the Federal government is avoiding inquiry into the matter if Shahbaz Gill was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to end ‘fake cases’ against PTI workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to dissolve 'fake cases' against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The Punjab government took a decision to end 'fake...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan in collaboration with the civil administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas...
Read more
NATIONAL

Weakening PTI will weaken country, Imran to neutrals

Islamabad Police registered FIR under ATA against PTI chief A large number of workers gathered at bani Gala following rumours of Imran’s arrest RAWALPINDI:...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, COAS discuss flood situation, rescue, relief operations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz condoles martyrdom of nine soldiers in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the accident of an army vehicle near Bagh in Azad Kashmir. In a statement here...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to end ‘fake cases’ against PTI workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to dissolve 'fake cases' against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The Punjab government took a decision to end 'fake...

Pak Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

Weakening PTI will weaken country, Imran to neutrals

Marriyum grieved over demise of legendary singer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.