Weakening PTI will weaken country, Imran to neutrals

Islamabad Police registered FIR under ATA against PTI chief

A large number of workers gathered at bani Gala following rumours of Imran’s arrest

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday declared the PTI is only federal party in Pakistan right now to keep Pakistan united. “Army alone cannot keep a country united… political parties do that and if you weaken PTI you will weaken the country,” he added.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting in historic Liaquat Bagh here Sunday night, the PTI chairman said if PTI is pushed against the wall, the country will face a situation similar to Sri Lanka. “If we step aside who will stop these people from making the current situation even worse in the country? he posed a question without naming anyone, adding that there is only one way out of the prevailing situation and that is free and transparent elections

Imran Khan said that a plan has been hatched to systematically suppress PTI, that’s why they are trying to make an example out of Shahbaz Gill. “He was abducted, stripped naked and beaten… we were told by our lawyers what they did to him,” he regretted.

“I’m saying all this today because I know their plan. I know what Mr Y is planning but let me tell you today that Imran Khan will not budge even if you throw me in jail… I will never go abroad… I will live and die in this country,” the PTI chief declared.

He said whatever is being planned including his disqualification will damage Pakistan.

Imran disclosed that he did not want to end his May 25 rally but he did so anyway to avoid bloodshed in the country. “I will not rest until I give real freedom to my people.”

He also congratulated his party workers and supporters in advance for winning the NA-245 by-elections in Karachi.

Imran revealed that people who come to his residence to support him get calls from agencies, asking why they were there. “I want to ask whether you are neutral or not. If not then why are you damaging this country so much? Why do you want to stand with these people (the imported government)? Do you think the nation will believe these people who have been looting this nation for the past 30 years,” he questioned.

He said that when police resorted to violence on PTI’s May 25 rally, they were informed that they had orders to do so. “It means they were under pressure from the neutrals,” he added.

Imran said that the chief election commissioner is giving all his verdicts against PTI as they wanted to disqualify him but when they seek information they get replies that they are under pressure from the “boots”.

“Now in Shahbaz Gill’s case, police say they are under pressure… whatever is happening in Pakistan will be blamed on you,” he said while addressing the “neutrals”.

During his address, a video clip was also played in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders can be seen issuing statements against the military and judiciary. Imran asked why Shahbaz Gill is being treated any differently.

Govt accused of blocking YouTube

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan accused the government of “blocking YouTube” in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to the speech he delivered at the Rawalpindi rally today, ARY News reported.

“The fascist Imported govt sunk to a new low today by banning live coverage of my speeches on TV & then blocking YouTube temporarily during my speech at Liaquat Bagh. All this after continuous intimidation of media persons & taking channels off air earlier,” Khan said on Twitter.

“This is not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many. What they need to understand is that no matter what they do, they cannot suppress the will of the people which is Haqeeqi Azadi,” he added.

TERRORISM CASE REGISTERED AGAINST PTI CHIEF

A case has been filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan under Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening Additional District and Sessions Judge and police officers.

According to details, an anti-terrorism case has been filed against Imran Khan for using derogatory language and threatening Additional District and Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

According to the FIR registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday, under the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed, it has been stated that Imran Khan terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional and sessions judge in his address to a rally at F-9 park.

The FIR reproduced the comments of PTI chairman where he spoke about the female judge as well as Islamabad police officials and warned them not to be spared.

It is to mention that Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police. Imran Khan threatened her by saying that she should prepare herself as action would be taken against her. He also warned IGP Islamabad and DIG that they both also would not be spared.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against accused and an exemplary punishment to be meted out.

PTI CHIEF SHOULD GET READY TO FACE LAW

Responding to Imran Khan’s speech Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI Chief should get ready to face the law as he verbally threatened the IG, DIG and Magistrate Islamabad.

He added that the PTI Head will have to answerable for threatening the officers. Pakistan would turn into a jungle if the law does not take its way, Rana added.

Rana added that they cannot let people challenge the writ of the government because it would fan extremism. PTI Cheif, addressing a party rally in Islamabad, said that they would lodge cases against the officers for torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

GOVT PLANNING ARREST OF IMRAN KHAN

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed fear of Imran Khan’s arrest and said that the incumbent government was planning to detain the party chairman.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference today, said that a case was lodged against PTI chief Imran Khan today. “I think, the government is planning to arrest Imran Khan. PTI workers should stay alert and wait for the party call.”

“Imran Khan has addressed the historic rally in Rawalpindi which was his first power in connection with the PTI’s mass contact campaign. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are panicked after the political advancement of the PTI.”

Qureshi warned that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be responsible for the consequences if any untoward move was made. “I was told that the street lights of Bani Gala have turned off.”

“The PTI chief has summoned an important session tomorrow. Imran Khan will address another rally in Multan on September 8. The PTI workers should stay alert and wait for the call. We are peaceful democratic people.”

“Today is an important day and we will stay awake tonight. Workers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will have to come out for protecting Imran Khan.”

RUMOURS ABOUT IMRAN’S ARREST

The rumours of the arrest of PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan have beening making rounds on social media.

The rumours of Imran Khan’s arrest turned out to be just propaganda as routine police deployment was seen at the PTI chief’s Bani Gala residence.

According PTI leaders, routine police security was seen at the Bani Gala residence as six to seven cops were deployed there.

A large number of PTI workers gathered outside Imran Khan’s residence, whereas, the central leaders also reached Bani Gala. Moreover, PTI activists have also gathered at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The PTI workers raised slogans in the support of Imran Khan and ARY News.

Earlier, it emerged that police teams blocked the routes leading to Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan.

Unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan’s residence. Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes, whereas, heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed.

The street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off. Following the unusual movement, dozens of PTI workers reached Imran Khan Chowk.

The PTI leader Murad Saeed also claimed that the arrest warrant for Imran Khan was issued. He also called PTI workers to stay alert.