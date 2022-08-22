NATIONAL

Pak Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan in collaboration with the civil administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

Due to heavy rains in Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar Lasbela, Kohlu, Sui, Naseerabad, Hub, Othal and other areas of Balochistan, low-lying areas were submerged in water during the last 24 hours.

“On the special directives of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan in coordination with civil administration continued the rescue and relief operations in the calamity-hit districts of Balochistan,” a handout issued here by ISPR said.

Mani shaheedian and surrounding areas near Dera Murad Jamali were affected due to cracks in the pit feeder canal at three places.

“With the efforts of the Irrigation Department and the Pakistan Army, all the cracks have been filled.

“More than 60 families have been rescued and shifted to the relief camp in Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar and Nasirabad districts,” the handout further said.

“Prepared food, tents and rations are being provided to the families at the relief camp.

Free medical camps are also being organized by the Pakistan Army and FC in the affected areas, in which free medical aid and medicines are also being provided to the flood victims.”

“The statements noted that the civil administration and Pakistan Army are also working on repairing roads and bridges for the speedy restoration of transportation.”

“Pakistan Army and FC are continuing to provide full support to the civil administration by utilizing all available resources for the rescue and relief of the flood-affected people, it maintained.

 

 

Staff Report

