‘Zamung Kor’ facility to be inaugurated on Sept 1

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was going to extend the facility of ‘Zamung Kor’ project to the main southern city of Dera Ismail Khan where a center was going to be inaugurated to look after street the destitute children in the district.

“Yes, all formalities has been completed and we are going to formally introduce ‘Zamung Kor’ facility at Dera Ismail Khan district too in the first week of September,” Zamung Kor Assistant Director Rafiullah who heads the center told APP on Sunday.

He said the facility being opened in Sanghar Sharif, a village some 5-kilometers away from main city on Chashma road, was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to street and needy children.

He said the orphan children, street child, homeless children, children of disabled persons would be admitted at this facility. Moreover, the center would also house those children who were addicted to drugs or smoking and they would be rehabilitated in a dignified manner, he added.

“This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social support.” Rafiullah observed.

He said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for society.

Replying to a question, he said that orphan and poor children would be provided with free of charge contemporary education including digital and E-marketing, religious and technical studies and sporting facilities.

He said”Those children who will be weak in education would be provided technical education under competent teachers and psychologists.”

He said that facilities also include free accommodation and food.

He appealed to the philanthropists to contribute in this noble cause as a water filtration plant and solar plates were needed at this facility which were not added in the PC-1 of the project.

He underlined the need for the media and local elders to create awareness among people about the Zamung Kor facility so that it could benefit maximum children of age between 4 to 8 years.