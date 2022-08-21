NATIONAL

ICTP organizes 509 road safety education workshops during ongoing year

By News Desk

On special Directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) was striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 509 road safety workshops and 2,53,632 citizens were educated during ongoing year.

These traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organizations, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In a bid to educate motorists on the correct traffic procedures, SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that ICTP was arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra
crossing, the use of helmets and so on.

He said this effort was meant to infuse traffic discipline, which would help protect the lives and property of road users. The SSP (Traffic) said road safety workshops were being arranged in government and private organizations, including educational institutions, to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. The awareness campaign for the safety of
road users was in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams had been constituted to teach road users how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling.

The SSP (Traffic) said that these teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about safety. Those motorbike riders driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters are being cautioned and urged to get their bikes and vehicles repaired, he added.

He explained that a number of motorbike riders suffer road accidents due to faulty lights or indicators. An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the city through cooperation of citizens, he concluded.

Previous article14-year-old Ni becomes youngest champion in China LPGA Tour
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘School Cleanliness Day’ observed to provide clean environment to children

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated 'School Cleanliness Day' to improve the appearance of schools and provide a clean...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian troops committing worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris

Convener of Pakistan Federation of Chamber of Commerce Industries Kashmir Affairs Muhammad Iqbal Asad along with his delegation visited the office of All Parties...
Read more
NATIONAL

No one allowed to malign armed forces: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has vowed that no one was allowed to malign armed forces and such elements would face...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM challenges Imran Khan’s nomination for Lyari constituency

The MQM-P, has challenged the approval of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on the National Assembly seat from Lyari. Returning Officer's decision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Medical board examining Shahbaz Gill changed again: sources

The federal government has once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that the new four-member board will submit its...
Read more
NATIONAL

Legendary singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

Renowned singer Nayyara Noor passed away at 71 in Karachi after a brief illness on Saturday night, her family announced. She had been under treatment for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB fails to receive expected bid for PJL’s live streaming rights

LAHORE: The project of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) is yet to take off after only one company came forward for the live streaming...

No one allowed to malign armed forces: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Shaheen’s injury a big relief for Indian top-order batters: Waqar

Namibian players in awe of facilities in Qalandars High-performance center

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.