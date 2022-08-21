Sports

Saudi minister eyes Olympics as ‘ultimate goal’

By Agencies

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia sees hosting an Olympics as its “ultimate goal” in a growing sports portfolio, its sports minister told AFP, while rejecting criticism of the kingdom over its rights record.

Investing in sport is part of a multi-pronged strategy approved six years ago to diversify the oil-reliant economy, under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 36.

Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal spoke to AFP in the Red Sea city of Jeddah ahead of the heavyweight boxing clash in which Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua of Britain in the early hours of Sunday.

In 2034, the capital Riyadh will host the Asian Games, a large-scale multi-sports event that Prince Abdulaziz said could foreshadow a bid for the Summer Olympics.

“Our main focus now is the 2034 (Asian Games),” which will take place two years after Brisbane, Australia hosts the 2032 Summer Games, he said.

“We’re open to discuss with the IOC about this (Olympics) for the future. I think Saudi Arabia has showcased that we can host such events”.

He added: “Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us… But we’re open to that and I think we can.”

Last year the kingdom joined the F1 circuit, and the state Public Investment Fund is bankrolling LIV Golf, which has lured a swathe of top players with hefty signing bonuses and $25-million purses.

Saudi Arabia is also bidding to host the 2027 Asian Cup and the women’s version in 2026, along with the 2029 Winter Asian Games at NEOM, a futuristic megacity project on the Red Sea.

 

 

Previous article‘Zamung Kor’ facility to be inaugurated on Sept 1
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

14-year-old Ni becomes youngest champion in China LPGA Tour

BEIJING: Ni Zixin became the youngest winner in China LPGA Tour on Saturday when the 14-year-old amateur won the Golf Liquor Challenge in Shandong...
Read more
Sports

PCB fails to receive expected bid for PJL’s live streaming rights

LAHORE: The project of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) is yet to take off after only one company came forward for the live streaming...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen’s injury a big relief for Indian top-order batters: Waqar

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer and head coach Waqar Younis said on Saturday that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury is a big relief for India’s top-order...
Read more
Sports

Namibian players in awe of facilities in Qalandars High-performance center

LAHORE: The Lahore Qalandars High-Performance Center has world-class facilities and Namibian cricketers are availing it to the full potential under the guidance of Director...
Read more
Sports

Ten Hag should drop Ronaldo and Rashford: Rooney

LONDON: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can boost his hopes of securing his first Premier League point against Liverpool on Monday if he...
Read more
Sports

Cantlay edges clear at BMW Championship

WASHINGTON: Defending champion Patrick Cantlay fired a six under-par 65 to open up a one-shot lead at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship in Delaware...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘School Cleanliness Day’ observed to provide clean environment to children

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday celebrated 'School Cleanliness Day' to improve the appearance of schools and provide a clean...

Indian troops committing worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris

PCB fails to receive expected bid for PJL’s live streaming rights

No one allowed to malign armed forces: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.