Govt confident to lasso all those involved in campaign against copter crash

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to arrest all those persons involved in propaganda campaign against Lasbela helicopter crash on social media.

Sources said that the people who led the campaign will be arrested after investigating the individuals involved in the propaganda. They added that the investigations have shown that Indian accounts were also involved in the social media campaign.

They added that a campaign was launched against the Pakistan Army by the workers of a political party and Indian social media accounts actively participated in it. The investigations show that at least 17 Indian accounts were linked to the campaign.

Later, the government tasked the FIA with a probe into the malicious social media campaign.

Last week, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing registered a case and launched an investigation into the malicious social media propaganda following the martyrdom of army officers in the Balochistan helicopter crash.

A joint investigation team headed by Additional Director General Cybercrimes Muhammad Jafar is carrying out the probe.

The investigation team includes Director Operations Waqar Chauhan, Additional Director Ayaz, and Assistant Director Imran Haider.

The development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif characterised the campaign as “horrifying”.

“The social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying,” he wrote in a message on Twitter.

The prime minister attributed such vitriol to “self-righteous political narratives”.

“They poison the minds of the youth and weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?” he asked.

The helicopter crash

A Pakistan Army helicopter had gone missing on August 1 in Balochistan during flood relief efforts and was reported crashed by the ISPR the following day. It was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district. Six military personnel were martyred.

The military chopper had gone missing as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm.

The personnel in the chopper were overseeing flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

 

Staff Report

