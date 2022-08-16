NATIONAL

Balochistan cabinet donates one month salary for flood relief

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The provincial cabinet of Baluchistan on Tuesday announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs amid heavy rains and floods across the province.

According to details, the Baluchistan cabinet announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs, while the government would also deduct one say the salary of government employees and use it for flood relief programs.

The cabinet also approved allocating magistrate authority to Secretary Transport and first-class magistrate to Regional Transport Authority. The authorities were allocated under Transport Force.

The cabinet also approved a 15% hike in the salaries and pensions of government employees. The announcement of the hike was made in the budget for 2022-23.

The hike would be implemented from July 1, 2022, the Baluchistan cabinet decided.

