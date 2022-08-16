Federal cabinet puts names of Shahzad Akbar, 10 others on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved putting names of 10 individuals including former prime minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet also endorsed removing names of 22 individuals from the no-fly list and grant permission to three individuals to go abroad one-time only.

The cabinet took the decision following recommendations of the Interior Ministry.

It is to be recalled that on April 17, Shahzad Akbar left for Dubai after his name was removed from the FIA’s ‘stop list’ on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to sources, Akbar departed via Islamabad International Airport for Dubai on an international airline at 3:30am, from where he was expected to depart for the United Kingdom.

On April 12, IHC suspended the FIA’s notification of a flight ban on former PM aides Shahbaz Gill and Mirza Shahzad Akbar. The two PTI leaders had approached the court, requesting it to lift the ban.

The cabinet also approved listing the name of Ziaul Mustafa Naseem on the ECL. Both names were recommended by NAB to be included in the ECL.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad which discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Climate Change on the impact of climate change in the country.

Pakistan had been included among the top eight worst climate-affected countries of the world during the last ten years which is a matter of grave concern whereas it had added only just 1 per cent of emissions when compared with the rest of the world’s emissions, aggravating the global warming impacts, it was told.

The climate changes had also badly affected the natural resources of Pakistan and the increase in population was one of the main reasons, it added.

It was underlined that there was a dire need for immediate implementation of the “Mitigation and Adaptation” mechanism in this regard.

It was suggested that a documentary highlighting awareness over issues confronted by Pakistan, and the steps taken to reverse climate change effects, and COP-27, might be presented at the global fora.

It was also emphasised upon the need for adoption of international level and the contemporary latest scientific measures. The cabinet agreed that the duration of the public service messaging on TV channels should be effectively ensured to overcome these issues.

Moreover, the issue of climate change and global warming should be included in the syllabus of schools and colleges besides, ensuring strict implementation of climate change policies.

The cabinet also stressed upon the planning of rain harvesting on a war footing and a suggestion was considered over the commencement of a pilot project in Islamabad under the same project.

It also unanimously approved the constitution of a cabinet committee headed by Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and comprising ministers of relevant ministries who would present their recommendations over the short, medium and long terms projects.

PM Shehbaz said that climate change, water security and food security were three interconnected challenges and to cope with these issues, they would have to take immediate steps to save future generations from their impacts.

He said that the government was fully cognizant of these problems and resolution of these issues was among the government’s top priorities.

The cabinet, in its meeting, granted its approval to the ministry of finance’s recommendation regarding the fixation of the minimum limit of Diyat amount for the year 2022-23, equal to 30,630 gram silver, which amounted to more than Rs430,000 approximately.

The cabinet also unanimously rejected a summary of the ministry of national health services, regulations and coordination regarding increase in MRP of 35 drugs and directed that no change of any kind in the prices of medicines should be made without the approval of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet also ratified ECC’s decisions taken in a meeting on August 11, 2022, regarding the issuance of GOP guarantee in favour of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for financing facility of US $ 142.0 million (Aviation).

It also approved the following decisions taken in the meeting of CCLC on August 15, 2022:

Authorisation of Government Married Accommodation to Defence Security Force (DSF) Personnel: Amendment in Army Regulations (Rules)-1998

Amendment in Annex‘A’to Rule 11 of Scales of Rations and Supplies (Regulations), 2015.

Amendments in National Skills University Act, 2018

Appointment of Law Officers in Office of the Advocate General, ICT, Islamabad by Amending the President’s Order 1 of 2015

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Employees Service Regulations, 2022.

The prime minister and the federal cabinet, on the occasion, felicitated Minister for Industries and Trade Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmud, secretary cabinet division Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, secretary ministry of industries and trade Chaudhry Imdadullah Bosal for the conferment of civil awards and appreciated their services.