Opinion

Terrible accident

Sleep deprived and unqualified drivers

By Editorial
11
0

The terrible accident that took place on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway wasn’t the first of its kind and, unfortunately it won’t be the last. The driver of a passenger bus, investigators have all but concluded, fell asleep at the wheel and crashed, of all places, into an oil tanker. Six dead, twenty injured as this editorial is being written by the toll is expected to rise.

This incident yet again brings to attention the terrible working conditions under which long haul commute drivers operate. Terribly sleep-deprived – with only the lucky ones getting to work for a staggering 12 hours a day, and the others, even more – these drivers are a hazard to themselves and all the other vehicles plying the roads. Things are even worse in freight transport. The developed world has fashioned a good mechanism of checks to ensure there is no such sleep deprivation amongst this community. With the network of motorways and national highways being increasingly monitored by digital eyes, there needs to be a system to identification of all such drivers and their hours driven need to be tallied into a central database that could be accessible to all officers of the National Highways and Motorways Police.

- Advertisement -

To state the obvious, there also needs to be an end to the unfortunately rampant corruption that exists in the various driving licenses issuing agencies across the country. Though it is bad enough for unqualified individuals plying the roads in personal vehicles, the hazard is multiplied manifold when it is the far more unwieldy multi-axle heavy transport vehicles that are being discussed.

All provincial governments and the federal bodies need to calibrate their efforts and out their shoulders to this task. Our roads are increasingly becoming death traps. We need to do our commuters better.

Previous articleFederal cabinet puts names of Shahzad Akbar, 10 others on ECL
Next articleStructural flaws in way of progress
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Structural flaws in way of progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan are both mesmerised by the myth created about the Ayub era which ended ignominiously amidst...
Read more
Comment

Listen to Arab voices

Washington Watch In 2020, I published “Arab Voices: What They Are Saying to Us and Why It Matters.” Based on our polling during the first...
Read more
Comment

Swat between conflict and peace

Triumphant in the face of 2005 disastrous earthquake, and dreadful Talibanization coupled with the 2010 floods’ destruction, Swat is again on the verge of...
Read more
Comment

Addiction of Social Media

Do you know that we touch our mobile phones 2600 times a day? Even during research it was found that Indian Smartphones users' average screen...
Read more
Letters

Problems faced by Karachi fishermen

The port of Karachi is one of South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports, handling about 60 per cent of the nation’s cargo. It...
Read more
Letters

Pakistan’s Birthday

Should we celebrate Aug 14 as our Independence Day or the birthday of Pakistan? Pakistan did not exist before Aug 14, 1947. As such,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Terrible accident

The terrible accident that took place on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway wasn’t the first of its kind and, unfortunately it won’t be the last. The...

Federal cabinet puts names of Shahzad Akbar, 10 others on ECL

Balochistan cabinet donates one month salary for flood relief

Govt confident to lasso all those involved in campaign against copter crash

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.