In letter to provinces, Centre suggests joint flood relief efforts

By Staff Report
Commuters wade through a flooded street after a heavy rain shower in Karachi on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the flood relief committee set up by the prime minister, has written to the chief ministers of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir prime minister on Monday, seeking to devise a plan for the joint relief efforts for victims of recent flash floods.

The letters were written on the direction of Shehbaz Sharif, the state-owned APP said.

Iqbal also sought time from the prime minister and chief minister of Kashmir and GB respectively for holding an immediate meeting so that a joint strategy could be devised for helping the flood-hit people.

He said that in a recent meeting presided over by Sharif, the NDMA gave an initial estimate of the losses incurred by the floods and torrential rains. The prime minister declared a natural calamity and ordered to devise a joint plan to tackle it, he said, adding that on Sharif’s direction, every province would appoint a focal person so that rehabilitation process could be accelerated.

The minister said the prime minister appointed him the head of the relief committee. He said it was our national obligation to extend help to the flood victims and “we must coordinate our efforts and resources” in this regard.

Meanwhile, Iqbal visited the residence of Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Lasbela along with five Pakistan Army officers, in Shakargarh.

He offered a prayer for the dead and said the whole nation was proud of them.

Later, speaking to the press, he regretted that a political party used the opportunity to “promote its nefarious designs”.

Iqbal said propaganda against institutions was against the interest and security of the country.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, the minister said stabilising the national economy was a priority of the government.

He said the process of the census was started and it would be completed by February next year.

Staff Report

