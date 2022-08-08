NATIONAL

Muharram teaches to stand firm in face of tyranny: speaker

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were the noblest models in preaching and practising the Islamic philosophy of patience and sacrifice.

In his message on Youm-i-Ashura, Ashraf said their unflinching faith in Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the Quran.

The speaker said the Battle of Karbala reminded us of the great sacrifices of Hussain (RA) and his companions for the sake of truth and justice.

He said it was our collective responsibility to stand firm in the face of the tyrannical forces spreading chaos in society to achieve their evil designs.

He said the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is to make a commitment on this day to work and devote oneself to the development and strength of the country. “We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood,” he added.

The speaker termed the martyrdom of Hussain (RA) as a great sacrifice against falsehood, and said it would be a beacon for those who would come until the Day of Judgment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in a separate message, said the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood which would continue to impart to Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression.

He said this is the path that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us to follow and his followers offered great sacrifices. “Youm-i-Ashura reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny,” he added.

Previous articleIn letter to provinces, Centre suggests joint flood relief efforts
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In letter to provinces, Centre suggests joint flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the flood relief committee set up by the prime minister, has written to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad blames govt for ‘allowing’ Hamza to flee abroad

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday it was a pity that Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, who was accused of laundering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political, economic interests trump pursuit of human rights, freedom: diplomat

ANKARA: Political considerations and bilateral economic interests continue to trump the pursuit of universal respect for human rights, dignity, and freedom of everyone everywhere,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murree admin returns tourists arriving without prior booking

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree district on Monday banned the entry of tourists arriving at the hill station without prior booking. According to a spokesperson...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast

ISLAMABAD: Forecasters on Monday warned of another bout of wet and stormy weather, amid predictions of further flooding chaos in southern Pakistan. In its latest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biden expresses solidarity with Muslim community after ‘horrific’ killings

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has condemned a series of fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in the southern American state of New Mexico...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Murree admin returns tourists arriving without prior booking

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree district on Monday banned the entry of tourists arriving at the hill station without prior booking. According to a spokesperson...

Flash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast

Biden expresses solidarity with Muslim community after ‘horrific’ killings

Top TTP militant reported dead in Afghanistan bomb blast

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.