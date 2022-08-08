Australia win historic cricket gold at Commonwealths as athletics wraps up

LONDON: Australia won the first women’s cricket gold medal in Commonwealth Games history as Scotland’s Laura Muir captured the 1500m title on the final night of athletics.

On the penultimate day of competition in Birmingham, England’s women won hockey gold and Australia beat Jamaica in the netball final.

With just a few events to go on Monday, Australia lead the way with 66 golds, 11 ahead of hosts England.

Hot favourites Australia held their nerve to beat India by nine runs in a Twenty20 thriller in front of a big Edgbaston crowd.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 61 as Australia made 161-8 in their 20 overs in the warm sunshine.

India appeared to be on course for a shock win when they were cruising at 118-2.

But the dismissals of Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65) sapped their momentum and they fell frustratingly short.

Australia partied on the pitch as the lights went out around the stadium.

“It’s absolutely huge,” said left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

“We are blessed enough to be part of some winning World Cup teams but to win the first gold medal for women’s cricket in the Commonwealth Games, you’re only ever going to do that once.”

Victory underlines the dominance of Australia’s women, who are also world champions in the 20-over and 50-over formats.

In the bronze medal match earlier on Sunday, New Zealand coasted to an eight-wicket win over England.

Muir gold

Muir ended her Commonwealth Games campaign with a flourish by winning gold in the 1500m at the Alexander Stadium.

The 29-year-old’s team-mate, 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan, just failed in her bid for memorable double, finishing second behind Kenya’s impressive world silver medallist Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 5,000m.

Muir, who won bronze in the 800m on Saturday, kicked for glory before the bell and ran a fairly moderate field — lacking two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon — ragged, timing 4min 02.75sec.

The Olympic silver medallist was overjoyed, having failed to medal in 2014 and missing the 2018 Games due to veterinary exams.

“You learn from it and your time will come,” said Muir. “It sounds cheesy but it’s true. Eight years of Commonwealths and it’s been bugging me so this means a lot.”

Wyclife Kinyamal defended his men’s 800m crown in a time of 1:47.52.

It was an impressive turnaround for the 25-year-old, who finished last in the final of the world championships in July.

“Eugene (the world final) was disappointing but it is just like any race,” he said. “Because if today you win, tomorrow you lose.

“I guess because I failed there, I looked forward to coming here to defend my title.”

New Zealand cyclist Aaron Gate won the men’s road race to collect his fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“Three felt great and I was super happy with that,” said Gate, who won three track events earlier in the Games.

“I came here today and managed to help the team, and if the opportunity arose to go for a fourth one I just had to grab it with both hands.”

In the women’s race, Australia’s Georgia Baker won her third gold of the games.

England won hockey gold for the first time after holding off a fightback from Australia to win 2-1.

Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard ultimately provided decisive 24 hours after the men’s team had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia.

Australia’s men, who are six-time defending champions, take on India in the final on Monday.

There was more joy for Australia in the netball competition, with a 55-51 over Jamaica in the final.

Australia also shone at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, wrapping up the diving competition in style.

Cassiel Rousseau took the men’s 10m platform title and Maddison Keeney won her second gold of the games in the women’s 3m springboard.

England’s Delicious Orie won super heavyweight gold on a busy night of boxing, beating India’s Sagar Ahlawat.

India won three other golds in boxing but Northern Ireland took five, including a special double for Aidan Walsh and his sister Michaela.