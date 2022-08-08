NATIONAL

Fawad blames govt for ‘allowing’ Hamza to flee abroad

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 11: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former Pakistan's Minister of Information speaks to media outside of the parliament, on April 11, 2022 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan's parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif, the three-time chief minister of the key province of Punjab, as the country's new prime minister. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday it was a pity that Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, who was accused of laundering Rs24 billion abroad, was allowed to flee to the United Kingdom while Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was unleashed to probe meagre Rs20 million his party received in funds from its Pakistan-origin donors living abroad.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president said it appeared the prime minister and members of his cabinet think of the nation as fools.

“After Ashura, the accountability of PML-N leaders and police officers on whose orders police raided homes of PTI activists and harassed women and children on [the night of] May 25 [to defuse party’s long march to Islamabad] will begin,” he warned.

“The nation should start preparing for the final phase of the struggle for real freedom.”

Monitoring Report

