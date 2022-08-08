Fawad blames govt for ‘allowing’ Hamza to flee abroad

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday it was a pity that Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, who was accused of laundering Rs24 billion abroad, was allowed to flee to the United Kingdom while Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was unleashed to probe meagre Rs20 million his party received in funds from its Pakistan-origin donors living abroad.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president said it appeared the prime minister and members of his cabinet think of the nation as fools.

چوبیس ارب روپے کا ملزم حمزہ شہباز لندن فرار کرا دیا گیا لیکن دو کروڑ روپے کی تحقیقات کیلئے FIA کی پانچ ٹیمیں ترتیب دی گئیں، شہباز شریف اینڈ کمپنی قوم کو بیوقوف سمجھتے ہیں، محرم کے بعد 25 مئ کے ملزمان کا احتساب شروع ہو گا قوم حقیقی آزادی جدوجہد کے آکر مرحلے کی تیاری کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 8, 2022

“After Ashura, the accountability of PML-N leaders and police officers on whose orders police raided homes of PTI activists and harassed women and children on [the night of] May 25 [to defuse party’s long march to Islamabad] will begin,” he warned.

“The nation should start preparing for the final phase of the struggle for real freedom.”