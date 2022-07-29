Utilize all-out resources for Muharram security, IGP tells RPOs, DPOs

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar on Friday directed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised for utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Muharramul Haram.

The IGP said that the security of Majalis and mourning processions during Ashura Muharram should the top most priority, saying indiscriminative action will be taken against those try to spread religious hatred & sectarianism.

IG Police Faisal Shahkar issued the instructions to RPOs, DPOs of the province while presiding over RPOs Conference held at Central Police Office to review Muharram security arrangements.

Faisal Shahkar directed to ensure four-layer security for all sensitive and A-category mourning processions and Majalis across the province.

The IG Police directed to take strict action against violation of Loudspeaker Act and broadcast and promotion of malicious content. He said that religious unity and harmony should be promoted with the cooperation of scholars and ulema from of all schools of thought, community leaders, businessmen and civil society. He stressed upon field officers to ensure the active role of peace committee members in collaboration with the district administration.

Faisal Shahkar directed to carve out special security arrangements for Imambargahs, Ashura processions and Majalis in all sensitive cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The IG Police said that cameras should be installed on main procession routes of 9th Muharram and Ashura Day and drone cameras should also be arranged for aerial monitoring. He directed that special attention should be paid to monitoring through Safe City cameras in Lahore. The IGP emphasized upon supervisory officers to review security arrangements of Muharram by personally visiting field areas. He also directed for increasing patrolling hours during night. The IGP said that lady constables along with lady volunteers should be deployed for the security of women majlis and processions.

During the conference, IGP Faisal Shahkar was told that 9,292 processions and 37,223 Majalis will be held in all the districts of the province during the month of Muharram, according to which 176,477 officers, personnel and volunteers for security of mourning processions whereas 194,086 officers, personnel and police volunteers will perform security duty of Majalis.

On this occasion, DPO Pakpattan gave a briefing on the foolproof security arrangements for 5-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shukar. The IGP said that the activities of banned organizations and persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be closely monitored during Muharram. He also directed to implement an effective traffic plan keeping in view timings of Majlis and mourning processions so that flow of traffic could not disrupted, especially on important highways. He said that for the security of the mourners, walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV monitoring and video recording should also be arranged. He instructed the officers to ensure implementation of restrictions on fixed hours of processions and Majalis at any cost.

Additional IGs, DIGs, Special Branch, CTD and officers of Safe City Authority were present in the video link conference while all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs including Additional IG South Punjab participated through video link.