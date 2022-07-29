NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed by security forces near Hoshab, Kech District

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation near Hoshab, Kech District.

“On 29 July 2022, on information regarding movement of a Terrorist group on Motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech, an operation has been conducted by Security forces in general area Hoshab, District Kech,” says a handout issued here by the ISPR.

“Security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the Terrorists. Once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces.
Heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces. Resultantly, 6 Terrorists have been killed and large cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered.
During engagement, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah (belongs to Lakki Marwat) embraced shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad (belongs to Waziristan) got injured,” the statement added.

Previous articlePakistan to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with US: Gen Bajwa tells US counterpart
Staff Report

