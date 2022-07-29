Pakistan to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with US: Gen Bajwa tells US counterpart

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM had a telephonic conversation on Friday.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with US and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.