NATIONAL

Pakistan to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations with US: Gen Bajwa tells US counterpart

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM had a telephonic conversation on Friday.
During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation were discussed in detail. COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with US and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The commander US CENTCOM acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previous articleSC asks PTI to explain which amend to NAB law violative of constitution
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC asks PTI to explain which amend to NAB law violative of constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has asked the PTI lawyer to be more specific regarding which amendments to the NAB law are in contravention of...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP govt allocates Rs19b for local bodies in Peshawar district

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated Rs19 billion for the local governments in provincial capital, Peshawar. The KP government has released details of funds...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC nullifies collection of fixed monthly tax from lawyers

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday nullified collection of Rs6,000 as fixed monthly GST in the electricity bills from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to fall on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to partner SCO agenda for region’s collective good: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan would always be a strong partner in all endeavours of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Setting aside WM’s order, President directs PR to appoint complainant

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Pakistan Railways to consider the appointment of a complainant against the deceased employees’ children quota after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to fall on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram...

Pakistan to partner SCO agenda for region’s collective good: Bilawal

Setting aside WM’s order, President directs PR to appoint complainant

PTI accepts receiving funds from Arif Naqvi’s Wootton Cricket, says all ‘records available’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.