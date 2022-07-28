Youth killed in cold blood, police reaches after four hours

Youth was gunned down by kidnappers on Thursday in Green Town area of Lahore.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, some men kidnapped Ali Ahmad,

who had come to Lahore from Sialkot for his onward journey to Malaysia, and

sped away in a car.

Seeing this, Asghar and Akhtar, the two brothers at whose home Ahmad was

staying, followed the car.

Incidentally, the driver could not control the car due to fast speed, and

eventually ended up crashing into a wall.

It could be seen in the footage that as soon as the kidnappers saw the

brothers chasing them, they opened fire at them, resulting in the instant

death of Asghar.

The suspects, however, managed to escape from the spot after throwing Ahmad

on the road. They kept firing into the air to spread terror.

Although Akhtar intimated the police on 15 and the local police station

about the incident, the Force reached the crime scene four hours later.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry sought a

report from the SP Saddar.