Roaring flood wash away small hydel plants, houses in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 50 homes and small power plants were destroyed by flash-floods brought by heavy rains in Kandia tehsil of Upper Kohistan while one person died and two injured in Chitral and Peshawar on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in Chitral and Peshawar, one person died and two were injured during the past 24 hours due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

According to local revenue officer Muhammad Riaz, around 50 homes were destroyed by floods in Upper Kohistan. He also said that he had formed five teams and sent them to the affected areas to help with rescue efforts and loss assessments.

Assistant commissioner at Dassu headquarters Hafiz Waqar Ahmad told local media that although several heavy machines from Dassu hydropower project were damaged by debris brought by flooding at Uchar Nala, the losses were not great.

In the provincial capital of KP, 14 houses were partially damaged while 23 were entirely damaged.

Meanwhile, the KP government said that heavy monsoon rains and floods incurred severe damage to 20 small hydel power plants in the province.

According to the Kohistan district administration, the residential camp set up for Chinese working on Dasu Dam was completely destroyed due to the recent rains and floods. Similarly, in Upper Kohistan, flash-food swept away small power plants in Kandiya tehsil.

According to local people, floods have damaged small power projects as well as livestock farms. A statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that 23 houses were partially damaged while 14 houses were completely destroyed by rains across the province.

The Rescue 1122 also confirmed that 20 hydel powers, 30 canals, 4 bridges and a residential camp set up for Chinese working on Dasu Dam were affected due to flood. The rescue sources said that 12 vehicles were buried under the debris and 20 cattle were also killed. The Karakoram Highway was closed due to severe flooding as a result road connection of Kohistan has been severed with rest of the country.