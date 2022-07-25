NATIONAL

37-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A 37-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Sunday evening amid severe political crisis, particularly in Punjab province.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the ministers.

The ministers who took oath include Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ijaz Ahmad, Siddique Khan Baloch, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafique, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Col (retd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar.

Mansha Ullah Butt, Tanvir Islam Sethi, Jehangir Khanzada, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Malik Saif ul Malock Khokhar, Fida Hussain Watto also took oath as provincial ministers.

Rana Ijaz, Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Zeshan Rafique, Sania Ashiq, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Syed Ali Haider Gillani was also included in the 37-member Punjab cabinet.

The ceremony was attended by a number of legislators, their relatives and friends and others.

Earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz had taken oath as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday

 

