Coalition up ante for full bench as SC takes up Mazari’s ruling case today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling over the election of Punjab CM on Monday.

According to details, the government has taken the decision over the assurance of arranging foolproof security for the SC and Red Zone ahead of the opening of the superior court tomorrow.

In connection with the security, the anti-riot force will be deployed in Red Zone.

After taking the decision, the government has reached the point that it would not allow the political workers of any parties to reach the vicinity of the Supreme Court, however, permission to enter of Red Zone will only be permitted after the showing of office cards to the authority.

It merits mention here that on Saturday outside the Supreme Court Lahore BranchRegistry, the political workers were gathered in large numbers, after which the security institutions issued a warning over another possible gathering of the workers outside the SC, following the tomorrow’s hearing over the election of Punjab CM.

PDM WANTS TO BECOME PARTY

The coalition government and parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided Sunday to file a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for the formation of a full court bench regarding the election of Punjab chief minister and interpretation of Article 63-A.

According to the PDM sources, leaders of the coalition government and the PDM parties will make an important announcement at a joint press conference ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Monday. After the press conference, the leaders of the coalition government, and those of the PDM, will go to the Supreme Court together with their lawyers.

They will request the Supreme Court to hear the Punjab chief minister case, the Supreme Court Bar Association review petition and other related petitions together.

The PML-N, PPP, JUI-F will go to the Supreme Court. The MQM-P, ANP, BNP, BAP and other allied parties are also among the petitioners.

FIVE FORMER SCBA PRESIDENTS

Meanwhile, five former presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) have requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to send the review petition of the SCBA regarding the election of Punjab chief minister and the interpretation of Article 63-A to the full court.

Former SCBA presidents including Abdul Latif Afridi, Muhammad Yasin Azad, Fazal Haq Abbasi, Kamran Murtaza and Syed Qalb Hassan said in their joint statement that all the parties should be heard before a joint decision by the court in important constitutional cases.

In their joint declaration, the ruling allied parties unanimously said it will be fair that full court comprising all respected judges of the Supreme Court should hear the Supreme Court Bar Association review petition.

The declaration further said PTI Chairman is repeatedly creating chaos in politics to avoid accountability, conceal his corruption and gain powers through backdoor.

The ruling coalition reiterated its commitment to move forward together at every forum and every field.

KAIRA ADDRESSES MEDIA

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called for the Apex Court to constitute a full court bench for hearing the current political and constitutional crisis in the Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at Lala Musa, he said that incumbent government and its allies have their reservation over the current apex court bench which was hearing the current Punjab Chief Minister election case. Kaira expressed that the decision of full court bench would be acceptable to all political parties of the country.

SHAZIA, MURTAZA HOPE FOR MERIT

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Shazia Marri and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murtaza Wahab hoped for merit in the apex court decision following the formation of full court bench in a case pertaining to the election of CM Punjab.

While addressing a joint press conference at Sindh Archeives department here on Sunday, they said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was pressurizing the institutions for their desired gains. They said that decisions based on vision-of-need in the past had always created problems for the country.

Shazia Marri said that they were eyeing the apex court for the formation of larger bench as the case was important one. She said that everyone was focusing on the case and its decision. She requested the Supreme Cout to form a larger bench instead a 3-member bench. Shazia said that psychological check-up of Imran Khan must be carried out. While terming Imran Khan as a Blue-eyed baby, she said that PTI chief must be pulled on reins to save the country.

Murtaza Wahab said that decisions based on needs had buried in the country. He said that Article 63-A was the centre of discussion these days and the party head was clearly written in the constitution instead parliamentary party leader. While terming Imran Khan as current era's Hitler, he said that on Imran Khan letter 20 lawmakers were de-seated and now on Chaudhry Shuajaat's letter different directions were being issued.