Soldier martyred in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: A fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in Draban, Dera Ismail Khan District on Sunday, said an ISPR press release.

According to ISPR, Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists in fighting. However, during intense exchange of fire Lance Naik Mujeebur Rehman (age 31-ld-year, resident of Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat, the ISPR informed.

The ISPR said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.