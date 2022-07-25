PTI top brass huddle reviews post-Punjab CM poll scenario

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired an important consultative session of the political committee to discuss the political and legal situation emerged after the Punjab Chief Minister election.

According to the sources, an important consultative meeting of the political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was held wherein Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, Shahbaz Gul, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Kayani and other leaders also participated in the meeting. In the meeting, the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab and judicial matters were discussed, the future political strategy and plan of action were discussed in the meeting, the issues related to the postponement of local body elections in Sindh were also discussed.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said that the Sharif-Zardari nexus has destroyed the country’s economy, what happened in Punjab has revealed their politics, the nation will thwart their conspiracies.

PML-N REALISING MISTAKE OF SIDING WITH ESTABLISHMENT

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that state institutions were stuck in a vortex due to the errors of their leadership, and nothing negative would have occurred if they had stayed within their limits.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former information minister said that the recent strategy of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would completely exclude the party from politics, however, institutions would suffer because of the mistakes of its leaders.

“PML-N will now target the institutions,” he stated.

He maintained that the PML-N was only just realising that it had made a mistake by siding with the establishment against Imran Khan, and they were now making statements against the judiciary and statements against the army would begin in the upcoming days.

He claimed that the flaw in the incumbent ruling party’s scheme was that the masses were no longer like those from the olden days and that the PML-N’s competition was PTI chief Imran Khan.

“The PML-N was born from the womb of the establishment, it was decided among themselves that one brother would do pro-establishment politics and the other would sell anti-establishment slogans,” Fawad alleged, adding that if one brother’s plan failed, the other would advance his.

He said that the same formula was being transferred to the next generation of PML-N politicians.

The former minister’s statement comes after the Supreme Court directed that Hamza Shehbaz would remain a ‘trustee’ chief minister of Punjab until July 25 — the next date of hearing — after the lawyer representing the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly could not satisfy the bench over the latter’s ruling wherein 10 PML-Q MPAs’ votes were rejected in a recount for the election of the province’s top slot held a day earlier.

The top court also directed that Hamza would neither use his powers for political gain nor take major initiatives or decisions until then.