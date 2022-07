The storm of inflation continues haunting people as the packaged milk producers have increased the price of milk by Rs25 per litre on Monday.

It is learnt that the price of packaged milk has increased to Rs200 per litre.

The price of the quarter pack of milk has increased by Rs5 to Rs55.

Besides, many companies have also increased the prices of the packets of spices from Rs5 to Rs10 at least.

Moreover, the prices of biscuits of different brands have also increased from Rs5 to Rs10 at least.