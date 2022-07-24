Opinion

Sindh Public Service Commission

By Editor's Mail
74
0

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) — responsible for recruiting civil servants and bureaucrats — remains deactivated. Shutting down this principal recruitment agency has been disastrous for all the aspirants preparing for the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) last conducted by the commission in 2020.
For two years now, the candidates are still awaiting results because the SPSC is no longer functional. Similarly, the commission has yet to announce the results for the lectureship exams conducted about one-and-a-half years ago in various College Education and Literacy Department categories. The aspirants who were looking forward to careers in various public departments continue to wait in agony. The provincial government should immediately act to save the candidates’ efforts from getting wasted.
Ahmed Khan
Dadu

