Problems of Teachers

The non-regularisation of the services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) of the School Education Department in Punjab is a matter of grave concern. The candidates were recruited through proper channel, involving scrutiny by the National Testing Service (NTS) followed by departmental interviews.

Nine years have passed, but the services of educators of different cadres in Punjab are yet to be regularised. Most of them have gotten over-age for any other job now, but the government is not interested in regularising their services.

All the previous educators recruited through the same enrolment policy were regularised well ahead of time. No hurdles were seen in this regard in the past. Recently, the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has regularised the services of over 63,000 employees of different departments. Why is the Punjab government reluctant to do the same?

The non-serious attitude towards the educators is creating unrest among them. The relevant authorities in Punjab should look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest so that educational activities may continue unaffected.

Tauqeer Abbas

Jand

