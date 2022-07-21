Grotesque entity

In today’s globalized, technologically advanced, diplomatically nuanced and media-savvy age, our society is plagued with diverse social problems almost found unexpressed. Such problems are a threat to developed society which mostly blemish contentment of life, hinder progressiveness, mar socio-economic activities and moral development perpetually. Problems that our society is coping with are unemployment, poverty, gender inequality, sexual abuse, and prostitution.

Whenever I hear the word “prostitute” the first image that comes to mind is an inappropriately dressed woman standing in filthy streets waiting for a client. Prostitution, a taboo culture of the sex trade, in Pakistan is not an anomalous profession for needy and helpless women- who found other means of livelihood irksome and tiresome. If we trace the history of prostitution, we will find it interesting that it had been managed before the partition of the subcontinent. Heera mandi, a traditional brothel quarter of Lahore, is the most infamous and widely criticized place of prostitution where all ages of men visit for self-gratification- the glaring remnant of the British Raj. This so-called profession is always confronted with hate and disgrace from the people. Society can humanize their plight by accepting them as a marginalized fraction of society and raising their concerns. The reason for such menace should be properly described and understood for sake of this poverty-ridden community. There are myriad reasons that give rise to the spread of prostitution in Pakistan.

Many opportunists lure the poor class into a job by offering high salaries. But their hopes dash to the ground when they find themselves around people who deceive and rape. Aftermath, they think they cannot go back and they seek refuge in “madams” who are already managers or suppliers of girls to brothels.

A couple of years ago, the police arrested Farzana alias Kalashnikov for prostitution. She told the sessions court where she applied for bail that her husband was an addict. That compelled her to take work at a private company where the employer sexually exploited her. To escape poverty and abuse at home might be the reason for the menace of prostitution. Unsupported girls or women, where husbands or family members are incompetent to earn a livelihood due to their mental health or physical inability are prone to such abusive and nasty ways to make ends of life meet.

According to my observation and deep study, society is responsible for compelling women into the profession of Prostitution. No woman wants to lose her chastity, honour and womanhood. It is a socially constructed phenomenon that plunged women into disgraceful professions against their own dignity. Society can assuage its social and economic volatile situation in many ways.

SAMIULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta