Wealth and power must walk with the people

Power has long announced itself through spectacle. From crowns and palaces to motorcades and guarded compounds, authority has sought visibility. Yet history’s deeper memory tells a different story: the leaders who endure in the moral imagination are not those who displayed power most extravagantly, but those who deliberately restrained it. In politics, symbols matter not because they are superficial, but because they reveal how leaders understand their relationship with the people.

Leadership is never exercised in a vacuum. It unfolds in full public view, interpreted daily by citizens shaped by scarcity, insecurity, and unmet promises. In such conditions, luxury is never neutral. It communicates. It draws lines. It signals who belongs within the circle of concern and who does not. A leader may argue that personal wealth is privately earned, but once in public office, the boundary between the personal and the political collapses.

Authority turns private choices into public statements.

Nowhere is this tension sharper than in Pakistan. Nearly half the population lives below or dangerously close to the poverty line, while entire districts experience deprivation as a permanent condition rather than a temporary setback. By conservative estimates, more than two dozen districts endure poverty levels exceeding 70 percent. In these places, deprivation is not an abstract statistic, it is a daily negotiation with hunger, debt and diminished hope. When leadership appears insulated from this reality, the symbolism is not lost. It is absorbed quietly and remembered bitterly.

For families stretching a single income across rising prices, for parents deciding which child can continue school, the display of excess does not merely provoke resentment. It erodes dignity. It suggests that suffering is either invisible or irrelevant to those in power. A designer outfit, a convoy of imported vehicles, or a lifestyle buffered by privilege sends a quiet but devastating message: that leadership is something separate from the people rather than rooted among them.

This is not a moral argument against wealth itself. Societies need prosperity, and leaders need not perform poverty to govern effectively. The issue is distance. Political trust is fragile, especially in unequal societies like Pakistan. Every symbol that widens the gap between ruler and ruled weakens the social fabric on which governance depends. Conversely, restraint, even when symbolic, has the power to narrow that gap.

History offers repeated reminders of this truth. Leaders who chose simplicity did not do so out of theatrical humility but out of political wisdom. They understood that authority grounded in shared experience carries a legitimacy that force or wealth cannot manufacture.

Symbols, after all, often outlast policies. Laws can be repealed, reforms reversed, but the image of a leader walking without ornament among ordinary citizens becomes part of a nation’s collective memory. Such images do more than inspire affection but they cultivate belief.

Modern politics, however, increasingly resembles a return to aristocracy. In many countries marked by poverty and inequality, leadership has adopted the aesthetics of privilege. Pakistan is no exception. Political offices mirror elite lifestyles and public service is wrapped in private luxury. The result is corrosive cynicism. Citizens may tolerate failure, but they struggle to forgive indifference. When leaders speak of sacrifice while living far removed from it, language itself loses credibility.

The defence is familiar that personal lifestyle has no bearing on public performance. But this misunderstands leadership as a technical function rather than a moral relationship. Governance is not only about outcomes but trust. And trust is shaped as much by what leaders do silently as by what they declare publicly. A policy may promise inclusion, but symbols of excess quietly contradict it. Restraint by contrast is disarming. To dress plainly, live without ostentation, and move modestly through public life costs little but yields immense moral capital. For the poor in Pakistan’s most deprived districts, such gestures do not solve structural problems, but they affirm something essential that their lives are seen.

The philosopher Søren Kierkegaard wrote that love, at its highest, is the will to make oneself equal with the other. Leadership demands something similar: the powerful must resist the comfort of distance and embrace the often-uncomfortable proximity of those they serve.

Without this, authority corrodes into domination, and public service becomes little more than a slogan. In countries like Pakistan, where governance struggles to reach the marginalized and opportunity is unevenly distributed, leaders face a choice not between wealth and poverty, but between connection and separation. Cloaked in luxury while citizens struggle, authority risks losing legitimacy, yet gestures of restraint like walking among the people, sharing a meal, living visibly with humility cannot solve systemic problems alone, but they signal attentiveness, accountability, and moral presence. History is unsentimental, it does not honour banquets or palaces, but the moments when leaders step down from privilege, stand shoulder to shoulder with ordinary citizens, and let their lives testify to principles stronger than words. In an unequal world, such gestures are not optional but are the foundation of leadership that endures.