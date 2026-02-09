Bhati Gate manhole tragedy: Court grants bail as family drops charges

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday granted bail to five suspects in the case related to the death of a woman and her infant daughter who fell into an open manhole near Bhati Gate last month, after the complainant told the court he did not wish to pursue legal action.

The victims—24-year-old Sadia and her 10-month-old daughter Rida—fell into an uncovered sewer at the site of the under-construction Data Darbar expansion project on January 28. Sadia’s body was recovered late that night, while her daughter’s body was found the following day. In the aftermath, police arrested three officials of the contracting company along with two others.

Judicial Magistrate Shafqat Abbas heard the case as police produced the suspects upon the completion of their physical remand. Those granted bail included Project Manager Asghar Sandhu, contractor company CEO Salman Yasin, site in-charge Hunzala, Ahmed Nawaz and Daniyal.

The complainant, Murtaza—husband of the deceased woman—and her father Sajid Hussain appeared before the court and stated that they did not intend to take the matter forward. They raised no objection to the acquittal or discharge of the suspects.

Accepting their statements, the magistrate approved the post-arrest bail applications and ordered the suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.

At an earlier hearing, the defence had informed the court that the company’s owner had voluntarily surrendered to police and provided a cheque of Rs10 million to the bereaved family.