Asif urges unity, national consensus as NA condemns Islamabad Imambargah attack

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday underscored the need for a shared national identity and unity against terrorism as the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the suicide attack on an imambargah in Islamabad.

Addressing the House, Asif said it was “very important that we have a national identity on which no one disagrees,” lamenting that the country was not even united in condemning terrorism amid a resurgence of militant violence.

Referring to political divisions, he regretted that some people avoided attending funerals of martyrs to safeguard political interests. “At least on national issues—regardless of party affiliation—there must be consensus on Pakistan, its integrity, and respect for those who sacrifice their lives,” he said.

The defence minister described terrorism as a blowback of past policies, saying two former dictators had joined the Afghan war to appease a superpower. He alleged that religious hatred in Pakistan was being fueled under an international conspiracy and claimed that India was sponsoring terrorism in the country through a proxy war, including the use of Afghan militants.

Asif said sectarian differences should be resolved in Parliament rather than spilling into mosques and imambargahs. “Let us make this parliament functional in a real manner,” he urged, stressing loyalty to the Constitution and unconditional allegiance to the state. “All issues can be resolved here if our politics becomes subservient to the state.”

Leader of the Opposition Mehmood Khan Achakzai called for a three-day parliamentary debate on terrorism, urging all stakeholders to jointly devise solutions. He offered unconditional support to the government for strengthening Parliament and proposed that Pakistan request the UN secretary general to convene an international conference on Afghanistan.

Earlier, the National Assembly passed a resolution condemning the February 6 suicide bombing at Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in Islamabad. Tabled by PML-N lawmaker Hameed Hussain, the resolution termed the attack “a direct assault on the Constitution, religious freedom, national security, and interfaith harmony.”

The House demanded that the perpetrators, facilitators and planners be exposed and brought to justice, called for indiscriminate action against banned organisations and their networks, and sought effective measures to counter extremist propaganda.

It also urged permanent security arrangements for places of worship, adequate financial assistance for the families of martyrs, the best medical care for the injured, and the formulation and implementation of an effective national counterterrorism strategy.

“This house reiterates its resolve that terrorism, sectarianism and hate-based violence will not be tolerated in Pakistan,” the resolution said, pledging full protection of citizens’ lives and property.