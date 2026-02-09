Senate demands judicial inquiry into deadly Islamabad Imambargah suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a condolence and condemnation resolution over the suicide attack at an imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area, calling for the establishment of a judicial commission to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

The resolution urged the government and relevant institutions to immediately constitute a transparent, comprehensive and time-bound judicial inquiry. It proposed that the commission comprise retired senior Supreme Court judges, representatives of intelligence agencies, the Ministry of Interior, as well as members from the National Assembly and the Senate.

At least 33 people were killed and around 169 others injured when a suicide bomber struck Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra during Friday prayers last week. The blast, accompanied by explosions and gunfire, occurred as worshippers gathered for Jumma prayers. It was the deadliest attack in the federal capital in more than a decade and the deadliest nationwide since the Peshawar mosque bombing of January 2023.

The resolution was tabled by Senator Waqar Mehdi, while Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas proposed the inclusion of a demand for a judicial commission. It strongly condemned the attack, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and called for the perpetrators, facilitators and alleged sponsors to be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The House paid tribute to the prompt response and professionalism of law-enforcement agencies, emergency responders and medical personnel who worked under challenging circumstances. It also urged stronger intelligence coordination and enhanced security arrangements, particularly in Islamabad and other sensitive areas, while reaffirming the state’s resolve to defeat terrorism and safeguard national unity, peace and stability.

Earlier, routine business in parliament was suspended as both Houses offered prayers for those killed in the attack and agreed to take up the incident for debate. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told the upper house that private members’ bills scheduled for Monday would be taken up on Wednesday.

Addressing the Senate, Tarar said security forces were being unfairly criticised despite making immense sacrifices. He questioned the tendency to avoid discussing past mistakes and criticised those who target the “establishment” despite having relied on it in the past. He urged lawmakers to think as a nation, stand behind the security forces and offer constructive suggestions to improve the security situation.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas delivered an emotional speech, lamenting that while coffins were being carried in one part of the country, celebrations were taking place elsewhere. He warned that those spreading hatred and division were operating openly.

“Pakistan is not a sectarian Pakistan. It was made a Muslim Pakistan—a Pakistan for all of us,” he said, adding that hate-mongers also existed within the country. He questioned security lapses and said terrorism was rising due to poor planning and misplaced priorities.

“Our foremost priority should be peace and law and order,” Abbas said. “Today, life and property in Pakistan are not safe, and innocent people are being killed every day.”